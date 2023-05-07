Home » Hypo NÖ goes unbeaten into the WHA semifinals
Hypo Niederösterreich completed the basic round of the WHA without losing any points. The defending champion won the bat against runner-up WAT Atzgersdorf on Saturday after being 12:13 down at half time with 32:19 and celebrated their 22nd victory in the 22nd game. Due to the defeat, Atzgersdorf slipped back to third place behind Ferlach/Feldkirchen.

As in the previous year, Hypo and MGA Fivers as well as Atzersdorf and Ferlach/Feldkirchen will meet in the semifinals starting on Friday. SSV Dornbirn Schoren is relegated and replaced by newly promoted Union St. Pölten.

