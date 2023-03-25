Hypo Tirol has reached the final of the Austrian Volley League (AVL). The Innsbruckers also won the third game of the “Best of five” semi-final series against Ried in front of a home crowd on Saturday, this time a very close 3:2. In the parallel series, Zadruga Aich/Dob celebrated a clear 3-0 away win in Hartberg and had an overall score of 2-1. The fourth game takes place on Wednesday (7 p.m.) in Bleiburg.

As in the previous year, the women’s final series will see a duel between Linz/Steg and Sokol/Post. Thanks to a hard-fought 3-2 win at TI Rowa-Moser Innsbruck, the defending champion from Linz won the “Best of three” series 2-0, as did record champion Sokol/Post (3-1 against Graz). The first of up to five final duels will take place in Linz on April 9th.

