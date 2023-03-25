Home Sports Hypo Tirol secure entry into AVL final series
Sports

Hypo Tirol secure entry into AVL final series

by admin
Hypo Tirol secure entry into AVL final series

Hypo Tirol has reached the final of the Austrian Volley League (AVL). The Innsbruckers also won the third game of the “Best of five” semi-final series against Ried in front of a home crowd on Saturday, this time a very close 3:2. In the parallel series, Zadruga Aich/Dob celebrated a clear 3-0 away win in Hartberg and had an overall score of 2-1. The fourth game takes place on Wednesday (7 p.m.) in Bleiburg.

As in the previous year, the women’s final series will see a duel between Linz/Steg and Sokol/Post. Thanks to a hard-fought 3-2 win at TI Rowa-Moser Innsbruck, the defending champion from Linz won the “Best of three” series 2-0, as did record champion Sokol/Post (3-1 against Graz). The first of up to five final duels will take place in Linz on April 9th.

More to Austrian volleyball leagues

See also  Transfer market, Rome: Xhaka and Koopmeiners immediately. In order not to repeat the Nzonzi mistake

You may also like

PFL Europe: Dakota Ditcheva impresses in first-round submission...

European Championship qualification: 32-year-old debutant lets Spain celebrate

NBA: Nuggets-Bucks among the 6 challenges of the...

The new center forwards of Inter and Milan:...

Přívratský finished fifth at the WC in India...

Donnarumma on TV, the laughable dialogue in Neapolitan...

Women’s Boxing World Championships, Irma Testa wins the...

Rauchfuss again has silver from the World Championships...

Sorrento: «we announce the suspension of the group’s...

EM qualification: Rangnick helps ÖFB team on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy