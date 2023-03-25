Home Sports HYROX, the new workout for everyone to try in preview at RiminiWellness 2023
HYROX, the new workout for everyone to try in preview at RiminiWellness 2023

There is a new training for everyone to try in preview at RiminiWellness 2023, and it’s called HYROX. The 17th edition of RiminiWellness is confirmed as a real hub full of adrenaline-pumping news. In fact, this year the event staged from 1 to 4 June 2023 at the fair and on the Riviera will host the absolute debut in Italy of HYROX, the new sporting discipline that is revolutionizing the world of fitness.

Designed for both novice sportsmen and professional athletes, HYROX is an international level competition that perfectly combines strength, endurance and determination. The race – which will take place at RiminiWellness on Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd June – has a single format, accessible to anyone, regardless of fitness level.

A mix of running and functional training

It starts with 1km of running, followed by 1 functional training, all repeated 8 times and carried out in a large indoor space, creating an engaging atmosphere for all participants. The workouts are a mix of functional workouts that alternate during the competition: from the SkiErg, Sled Push, Sled Pull, Burpee Broad Jumps, Rowing, Farmers Carry, Sandbag Lunges and up to Wall Balls.

A timed route according to your fitness level

All athletes have one goal, to complete the same timed course, all based on your starting level. Indeed, to be within everyone’s reach, HYROX offers 4 different competition categories to choose from: Open, for a demanding but accessible competition; Pro, for true professionals, using heavier weights; Double, to face the challenge in pairs, running together and dividing the workload of the exercises; and finally Relay, designed to involve friends and training partners.

READ ALSO: Interval training in running: you train less but you improve more

