Two years ago, under the leadership of long-time coach Jan Banho, in the playoffs, they first drew 27:27 at home and won 28:22 at Hiti Soupee. Unlike Dahl’s svenka, Soupeky started at the European Championship in November and did not advance from the basic group by a single point. On their first time at the big event, they took 14th place out of 16 participants.

It’s a pretty good draw for us, the Czech Republic is a very good team with a lot of young players. We come across a soup that is in the phase of great development. Before Christmas, the country played the Euro, so it will be interesting to see how it progressed, Dahl told the newspaper.

The Norwegian coach replaced Banho in 2016 and the prime minister is still on the bench. So far, he has played eight matches with the national team with a balance of two wins, one tie and two losses. among other things, they performed at the last tournament of the Golden League, where they lost to the elite teams of the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway.

Bent Dahl

Let’s really respect each other. We played with the Golden League team, it was a valuable lesson for us. We are optimistic and we are going all out for the playoffs. It’s a reason for every thorn. All players have ambitions and want to get to the World Cup. The key is that we have to be ourselves and play the best we can. In the Golden League, we played a lot of passes very early. When we can move at such a level for the whole 60 minutes, it will be very interesting, said Dahl.

While the teams for the World Championship have never started, they will strive for a second promotion after themselves. Pedloni finished in 19th place. Their maximum among the world‘s elite is 8th place from the ampiont in 2017. After the misfortune at the last European Championship, the team would not like to miss another big event after themselves.

vcars are quite similar to us. They are fast, ubhan, we will chtt bhat with them. It’s a high-quality soup, so it will probably be even. I think that we are quite prepared for their defense and flow, so it could always work, said club member Adla Stkov.

The water race starts on Saturday in Basel at 15:00. ampiont will be held from November 29 to December 17 in the countries of the Hungarian powerhouses in Denmark, Norway and Germany.