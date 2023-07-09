Home » I almost sat down and coughed up the sprint, commemorating the winner Pedersen and honoring the fallen champion
Sports

I almost sat down and coughed up the sprint, commemorating the winner Pedersen and honoring the fallen champion

by admin
I almost sat down and coughed up the sprint, commemorating the winner Pedersen and honoring the fallen champion

Photogallery

Photo: Daniel Cole, CTK/AP

Danish cyclist Mads Pedersen won the eighth stage of the Tour de France in the mass sprint.

Photo: Thibault Camus, CTK/AP

For British cycling star Mark Cavendish, the last Tour de France of his career ended prematurely after he crashed in the eighth stage.

However, the 27-year-old Pedersen himself already admitted that he was really running out of strength at the end and the onslaught of Belgian stars Jasper Philipsen and Wout van Aert was almost constant. “That final climb was really painful. I was really close to sitting back in the saddle fifty meters before the finish line,” he described.

One of the best sprinters in history and still today, Mark Cavendish, could not fight for the victory this time. On Friday, he finished a close second due to problems with the chain and derailleur, and today a sporting tragedy met him. A sharp fall, according to initial reports a broken collarbone and an early end to the Tour de France in his last participation.

Certainly no one wished him such an end to his career, in which he did not end up with a record 35th victory at the Tour de France. “It’s such a shame that a legend like Mark has to end on the Tour in this way,” Pedersen pitied his opponent and bowed to him.

“It was a pleasure to race with him. I’ve always had a good relationship with him,” added the Dane. And when Cavendish’s compatriot and British champion Fred Wright learned about the diagnosis of a broken collarbone, he was surprised by the information. “As a matter of fact? Before the stage, we were just talking about the chain that killed him yesterday sank. He’s really unlucky. I don’t wish this on him,” he explained to Eurosport.

See also  Setting rules for electric bicycles in many places will be a thing of the past

Cavendish’s teammate Gianni Moscon witnessed the collision. “It stopped in front of us and Cav had to brake. Someone changed the direction of travel and he fell. I stayed with him, but it was clear that he could not continue,” recounted the Italian cyclist. “A really sad day,” Moscona said.

Photo: Thibault Camus, CTK/AP

Mark Cavendish has withdrawn from the Tour de France after a fall.

This year’s Tour is developing really tragically for the Kazakhstan team Astana. The Spanish climber Luis León Sánchez also had to retire after a rough fall, having also broken his collarbone.

You may also like

“The parenthesis of national unity for the Paris...

US women’s star Megan Rapinoe retires at end...

The disenchantment of the Slovak star: Heat, dehydration...

China Defeats Uzbekistan in World Preliminaries: AFC Highlights...

Wimbledon 2023 results: Carlos Alcaraz beats Nicolas Jarry...

Grabher also out in the first doubles round

Red Sox Prospect Luis Guerrero Overcomes Physical Limitations...

dispute in the qualifying of the Gp Silverstone....

Title: Wizards’ New Aid Poole Embraces Fresh Start...

Spencer Strider cruises, the majors-best Braves pound the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy