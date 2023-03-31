Of Daniel Sparisci

Biaggi, six times world champion, comments on the start of the MotoGP: “Bagnaia deserves to be champion, but many are strong on the Ducati”

Max Biaggi, 6 times world champion (4 in the 250 class and two in the Superbike), followed the first GP of the season in Portimao and is ready to enjoy the second in Argentina. He knows what it means to win with an Italian bike. «Let’s enjoy this magical moment for our colors».

Let’s start with her, do you still ride a motorbike?



«A year ago I set the speed record on an electric motorcycle: 470 km/h, I’d say that’s enough. Now I get back on the saddle every now and then, for fun. Enough racing though: the registry office and common sense tell it».

Derby Ducati-Aprilia, Italy dominates. What’s the secret?



«Our riders and our manufacturers are the protagonists, it hasn’t happened for a while. It would be nice if this derby were held more often, let’s enjoy it in the meantime.”

What does it mean to win on an Italian bike?



«Not just winning, but persevering in being a winner: it’s the greatest goal a driver can aspire to. A state of glory without equal».

Do you remember that period?



“An incredible array of events. Aprilia was asserting itself on the market, there was a fashion for scooters and for the first time we had managed to beat the Japanese on the track. Then I came from Rome and there had never been a competitive driver born near the Po». See also Tour of Germany, Ganna returns to victory in the chronoprologue

Bagnaia?



«Authoritative, consistent, convincing. Worthy of that number one he wears on his bike».

Did he expect it so hard?



«It was already understood last year. The growth of Ducati has given him a hand. Anyone on a Ducati is doing well today: Alex Marquez, Marc’s brother, was struggling to get into the top 12-15, now he’s fifth».

Does that number one really weigh more?



«Absolutely yes and whoever says no is lying. It’s an effigy on the skin more than on the bike. Pecco was very good at resisting pressure, he didn’t make a mistake either in the Sprint or in the GP. Sometimes a slip is enough to throw everything away ».

Does the new Sprint format cause discussion, do you like it?



“News is welcome. But I would have introduced them gradually: maybe 5-10 sprints to give teams and riders time to adapt. And yet they are so many. You risk more injuries, I don’t know how many riders at the end of Portimao understood that they still have to do 40 races this year».

Marquez under accusation, a mistake not from him.



«He was wrong and he admitted it, luckily no one was hurt too much. It was a very strong blow. A big mistake. It is right to sanction him: two slow laps in the MotoGp are equivalent to not competing (in Argentina he will not be there due to injury ed)».

Can Aprilia aim for the title?



«He didn’t win, but he convinced, also considering the performance of the Rnf satellite team, on his debut. Oliveira was second when he was hit. Aprilia is at an excellent level and can fight to win all the races». See also Forbes 2022 ranking: Musk surpasses Bezos, he is the richest in the world - Economy

Who can be the surprise this year?



«Yamaha has disappeared for now, while KTM is pressing on. Miller is strong. It will depend on the technical progress if he will be in the match or not».

Who are you betting on from young drivers?



«Pedro Acosta won the first Moto2 race. And Tony Arbolino is growing well».

Why are Japanese manufacturers in crisis, do you get an idea?



«It’s curious, it can’t be a question of technology if in F1 who wins (la Red Bull ndr) it has an engine inherited from Honda».

Have you seen any other riders in recent years?



“Jorge Lorenzo, there’s a lot missing in MotoGP for someone like him.”

Perhaps because this MotoGP lacks characters with a strong character.

«But they can’t be designed, maybe it’s a matter of genetics. Difficult to create a character if you are not really one».

She took the bike to the TV lounges to make it known to everyone.



“I have been busy outside our environment. We even once took her to Pope John Paul II. What an emotion. Then I remember when I entered the Parioli theater with the engine running at the Maurizio Costanzo Show, an incredible scene. And to “We bet that?” from my friend Fabrizio Frizzi, it’s been 5 years since he’s been gone. I miss him. He always knew how to find the right words.’