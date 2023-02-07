On social media, a video with the words of the prosecutor at a conference in 2019. Protests by Juventus fans. Minister Abodi: “We will carry out checks”

Anger among Juventus fans for the video circulating on social media and who has the protagonist Cyrus Santorielloone of the pm of thePrisma investigationor that of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office on Juventus budgets.

In the footage – dating back to a conference in 2019 – the public minister explains: «I admit it I’m a huge Napoli fan and I hate Juventuss. Napoli is important as a fan, as a prosecutor of course I am anti-Juventus player, against thieves on the pitch, and I had to write filings».

In the video Santoriello’s tone seems joking and there is laughter in the room when he talks about his being anti-Juventus, but the prosecutor’s words infuriated the Juventus fans sui social.

He also intervened on the matter the Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi, That sui social writes: «I have seen, listened to and reported, in compliance with the roles, for the appropriate checks and ratings. For now, I think it is correct that I stop here».