Six newcomers in the nomination of the senior national team give coach Jaroslav Šilhavé new possibilities. The first qualifying match for EURO 2024 awaits the Czech footballers against neighboring Poland, who, with their new Portuguese coach Fernando Stantos, are quite confident of winning. This was revealed in the Přímák show on the Sport.cz website by guest Martin Pospíšil, who spent six years at the Polish club Jagiellonia Białystok. What line-up could the Czechs use against their opponents?

