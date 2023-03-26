Of Sports editorial team

The Belgian Charles De Ketelaere speaks for the first time since the retirement of the national team of his months in Milan. «Difficult adaptation, but in Italy football is of a higher level. I’m not sorry”

Charles De Ketelaere’s voice has hardly been heard since he’s been at Milan, just as there have been rare moments in which we have seen him smile. Not even one of celebrations, the first goal hasn’t arrived so far. The Belgian full-back, who arrived in Italy with high hopes, disappointed expectations to the point that many wondered if it hadn’t been a wrong market “hit” by Paolo Maldini and Ricki Massara. Someone branded him a flop, also considering the amount that Milan spent on his price tag: 35 million. Charles De Ketelaere speaks from the retreat of the Belgian national team (at Het Laatste Nieuws), perhaps mentally more free to make his voice heard than he among those who have so criticized him. With sincerity, CDK: «I’m the first to be disappointed, my first months at Milan were negative. No need to go around it. I certainly wished I could be more important for the team.”

The young ex Bruges talent does not shy away from analyzing the reasons why, from his point of view, adapting to the Italian championship was so difficult. «The environment, the level of football which is higher in Italy: there is a higher intensity. It's more difficult to get into the opponent's penalty area. The game is more tactical, you have to be more focused during the match. Then again the adaptation to many things, even to life off the pitch. Be that as it may, I judge my performance in a different way than people or the press. I try to look more at the technical side and thus try to improve the next game. I admit that one way or another I get those comments but I never focused on criticism. At Milan the comments were initially positive and then they became negative. It pains me not to have scored, but I will never let myself be dragged down by criticism, just as I won't get mad if one day the situation turns positive. I would like to show that I am hungry and live for football and good performances. I don't want it to become a problem. If I were to believe the media, it would seem that every day I arrive at Milanello crying."

De Ketelaere, 22, always defended by the Rossoneri management and coach Stefano Pioli, reveals that he is working in a targeted way to improve his performance: «I am taking care of my body in an even more professional way. Before and after training I take better care of it, more than at the time of Bruges and this makes me feel better. I do a lot more gym, I’m careful with food. I am aware of what I can do. And above all I feel Maldini’s trust».