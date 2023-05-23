Home » I am the happiest in the world, Sparta will dominate! Captain Krejčí cheers
Soaked to the bone like watermen, but happy. The football players of Sparta Prague won the necessary point against Slovácko and a round before the end of the Fortuna League they are celebrating their dream title after nine years. “I am very happy that we are at the point where Sparta is back to being the best in the country and all the steps taken by the management indicate that it will be the old Sparta that will dominate here again,” captain Ladislav Krejčí Jr. describes his first feelings in an interview for O2 TV Sport. With jersey number 37, he led Sparta to its 37th title…

