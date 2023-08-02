Home » «I am world champion, you are nobody»- Corriere TV
«I am world champion, you are nobody»- Corriere TV

«I am world champion, you are nobody»- Corriere TV

The former partner of the singer annoyed by the public while celebrating the end of the Kings League

It was supposed to be a party night to celebrate the end of the Kings League. Instead, the “ghost” of the ex partner ruined Gerard Piqué’s plans. The former Barcelona defender, now a successful businessman, was pelted by the crowd at the ‘Fitz’ disco in Madrid. “Shakira, Shakira,” the crowd yelled, repeatedly pronouncing the name of the Colombian singer-songwriter, with whom Piqué had a ten-year relationship and two children, before she discovered his cheating and left him last year. “Silence,” thundered Piqué to the crowd. “I am world champion and you are nobody.” Immediately afterwards, the former goalkeeper of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team Iker Casillas took the microphone and asked the DJ to launch ‘Waka Waka’, the anthem of the 2010 South African World Cup – won by Spain – but sung by Shakira . (LaPresse)

