The most difficult opponent right from the start. The Czech footballers will play a match against Poland on Friday to qualify for next year’s European Championship. With a possible victory over the biggest favorite of the group, they can immediately take an important step towards advancement. “You never know in advance how the match will develop. We go into each game with the goal of winning, to do our best, then we’ll tell each other how it developed, how we performed,” forwards national team captain Tomáš Souček.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

