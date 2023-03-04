Did it finally work out with Olomouc for the fourth time?

We are glad for that. I believe that it will give us a kick before the preliminary round of the playoffs, even though it is still played on Sunday. We gave an excellent performance supported by the great goalkeeper Mazanc. We have to take all the positives from this duel in order to function like this in the next ones as well.

For three points you won after a month, is that a relief too?

Certainly. It took us a long time after all. But as I said before, things were going well for us here, we got power plays, weakened. Hopefully we will stay on the winning streak, we will confirm it on Sunday and tune in for the preliminary round.

What will it be like for you? In the past, you entered the playoffs directly…

Undoubtedly challenging. We’ll see who we get. It’s only played to win three matches, and that can be tricky. But we want to prepare in such a way that we can do it in the shortest possible time and then rest before the next elimination fights.

Do you prefer an opponent?

You don’t choose. It will be difficult with everyone. But we should show our strength. We have a lot of experience in the playoffs and I hope we will use it.

You have stepped on to become the best scorer of the extra league. However, you are only one point short of the most productive player, who is your partner in attack Martin Růžička…

It’s close. I hope that nothing major will happen and I will keep an eye on it, as well as Růža’s productivity. It will be nice if we split it up like that.

Is this second meta not a challenge for you?