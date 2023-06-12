Amedeo Della Valle, a guest of Bresciaoggi, spoke of his renewal with Germani Brescia: «I’m happy and I think it’s the most important aspect. Also because the responsibilities will be shared by the whole team: those like me who will stay in Brescia know that they have had a strange season, in which perhaps my last minute return destabilized them excessively».

«There is little to tell, believe me. I can only say that we are in tune, we share many points of view and the renewal was easy to put on paper: we discussed many aspects. It was easy to reach an understanding and I thank both Mauro and Mr. Faustino who show me every day how much they care about me and Germani».