I can’t wait for Napoli. But Spalletti gave me a great lesson in managing emotions

I can’t wait for Napoli. In life I have learned that, in certain contexts and for certain situations, it is necessary to know how to wait but cheering, from the Greek typhos ‘smoke, steam, fever’ – meaning the feverish blurring of the mind, for my favorite team it exaggerates my limit.

I have repeated several times recently on social media that, I had been SpallettiI wouldn’t have made the turnover because I wanted the Scudetto without suffering until the end. Immediately, without worrying about the Champions League. But the coach, often considered (even by myself) impulsive, gave me a great lesson in managing emotions: the “theories of Mischel and his children” you must not only know them theoretically but, with experience, you learn above all how to apply them.

In 1970 an American psychologist, Walter Mischel, and his colleagues devised an experiment that involved hundreds of children between the ages of 4 and 6 and that saw them as protagonists even later, in adolescence and adulthood. In this experiment the children were put to the test. In fact, a marshmallow was placed on a plate in front of them with permission from eat it freelybut with a catch: if they lasted 15 minutes before eating it, they would get a second candy as a reward.

Not so strangely, once alone with the marshmallow, many children ate it almost immediately and very few resisted long enough to get a second one.

Interestingly, the differences between these children continued to show up in subsequent surveys during their growth: those who in the first experiment managed to wait, brought better school results and fewer behavioral problems than children who had succumbed to temptation. Even in adolescence and again in adulthood, they proved to be more competent in managing their emotions for the pursuit of their goals.

If we look around, it’s not even that incredible that the ability to know how to give up immediate gratification for long-term one can bring various benefits.

If I finish the exercises sooner, I do a few more so I can make more progress.

But with football, even the obvious things become irrational: success usually comes by choosing day after day to apply a little discipline to ourselves, giving up easy distractions (but not really all!).

If I want to win the championship by big, I have to put up with some initial criticism for having let go of the “fantastic losers” (Mertens, Insigne, Koulibaly) who were blocking the group’s growth.

Following the experiments, Mischel and colleagues developed their theory to explain the human ability to delay gratification, proposing what they called a “hot and cold system” to indicate why willpower has no effect or may fail.

The cold system is reflective, represents thinking, rationality, and incorporates its knowledge about sensations, feelings, actions, and goals, leading the person—for example, to remember why they shouldn’t eat marshmallows. The hot system, on the other hand, is made up of impulses and emotions and is responsible for immediate reactions to certain stimuli – for example, immediately popping the marshmallow into the mouth without considering the implications. This system is therefore capable of overwriting itself on the cold one, leading us to impulsive behavior.

The current conclusion of these researchers was that the children were able to resist the temptation when they switched the process from the hot system to the cold one. Therefore, those who managed to wait prevented the impulse to take over using distraction strategies. That is, the children were able to resist nearly three times as long as the others when asked to think about the pleasure of eating pretzels (pretzels).

So learning to control yourself is important shift your attentionin order to put a distance between us and what represents, in that case, a temptation.

There is great power in the knowing how to postpone a gratification which allows us to stay focused on our goals, managing difficult emotions such as frustration. Every day we are tested in this sense; when we have to give up that piece of clothing we like to save money, when we choose to do without dessert to respect the diet, when we work for what is important to us instead of staying in bed under the covers.

Given that even the smallest renunciation is not experienced as “small” when faced with it, it is worth thinking about new ways to deal with our inability to deny ourselves the egg now, thus losing the hen we could have had tomorrow.

Furthermore, what we expect from ourselves and from others also influences us in this regard; for example, if the children had not believed that be patient they would get a second candy, there would be no reason to resist. For this, waiting is not alone a test of self-control, but also of trust in the situation and, more generally, in what we will be able to achieve through our sacrifices.

So I promise myself that the next time I’m faced with a temptation, I won’t call on willpower, rather, I’ll make sure to distract me. Whether it’s going for a walk or fantasizing about something else I like, to get that satisfaction from waiting that I never thought I’d find and that comes from making a more considered choice, tailored to what I want achieve in the future.

And that’s something that will keep me feeling good about myself longer than any easy, instant reward.

A promise I’m sure I won’t be able to keep: but how many of us, football fans, can claim to know how to wait? Above all, how many can say they are capable of giving up immediate gratification to get something more important, but which can only bring benefits in the long term?

The fan is greedy.