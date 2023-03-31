Twice at the Olympics, twice around the world. Francesca Clapcich and sailing: a strong relationship, in the name of versatility. After having crowned the 5 circles dream with the participation in the London 2012 Games (laser) and Rio 2016 (49er), the passage to the longest and toughest crewed regatta: The Ocean Race. And this “second time” will be special thanks to the historic first arrival in Italy. The arrival in Genoa will also have a special flavor for the sailor from Trieste. From June 24th to July 2nd it will truly be a “Grand Finale” with the Ocean Live Park in the Levante Waterfront which will be the epicenter of an extraordinary party for those who love sailing and the sea.

The fleet surpassed the historic benchmark of Capo Horn but the big weather challenges are not over yet. The leading pair formed by Team Malizia and Team Holcim-PRB are currently in the most difficult weather conditions of the stage: stormy winds and rough and chaotic sea.

Francesca counts the days that separate her from returning on board 11th Hour Racing. She gave way to Justine Mettraux for the “super leg” from Cape Town to Itajaì, but she is ready right in Brazil to get back on board for the subsequent route to Newport and, then, the return to Europe.

“I’m glued to the tracker – smiles Francesca – for this stage that never ends. It is the longest of The Ocean Race 50 years. There are 12,500 miles on paper, then obviously at sea there are always many more. The crews crossed the 3 Capes, Good Hope, Leeuwin and Horn facing really complicated situations. And it’s not over yet”.

Team Malice e Team Holcim-PRB they are separated by less than 20 miles. The two crews are engaged in an intense fight that promises to be fought until the estimated arrival, to date, for Sunday 2 April. 11th Hour Racing Team is in third position and Biotherm in fourth while Guyot environnement Team Europe, which retired in this stage due to hull problems, is reaching Itajaì after having crossed the Atlantic and worked on solving the problem.

After this “record” stage the crews will have two weeks to rest and work on the boats. On April 21 there will be In Port Race and Sunday 23 will start again in a northerly direction, towards Newport. Francesca Clapcich is already projecting herself towards the Grand Finale in Genoa and underlines the positive impact she can have for the promotion of sailing in Italy.

“It’s a great opportunity for Genoa and all of Italy. The Ligurian capital is a perfect choice as a final destination and will be a source of pride for the whole country. We hope that this edition represents the beginning of a virtuous collaboration between The Ocean Race, Genoa and Italy”.

The arrival in Mediterranean it is an absolute premiere and Francesca analyzes the last stage in this way. “Very interesting because the Mediterranean is often a great pitfall: there can be very complex conditions and very light breezes and therefore it will be a long stage where you will have to keep your nerve until the end because the result will not be obvious until we cross the line of arrival”.

Before returning on board the Clapcich also points out the objectives of 11th Hour Racing Team. “The first objective of our team is that of sustainability, and above all of Bill of Rights for the Oceans. It’s something that touches us very closely, it touches the whole race and should be held in high regard by all people. We live by the sea and, especially in Italy, there are many kilometers of coast, numerous cities built on the sea. Obviously, it is also time to change the way we treat the sea, the way we approach sports and life in general around the oceans. It will be a very strong emotion, I’ll be on board for the last stage, so being able to get to Italy, as an Italian, will be fantastic”.