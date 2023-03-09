Of Sports editorial team

In the post-match Tottenham-Milan verbal clash between Alessia Tarquinio and the coach, pressed on the difficulties he finds in international competitions: This question makes me smile, says Conte, who then gets angry: Tonight you are bad

One elimination, another premature exit in Europe. Tottenham out in the round of 16 of the Champions League, beaten in the double confrontation by Milan. Antonio Conte gives way to Stefano Pioli, and confirms difficulties already shown in the past in the international arena.

It reaches the microphones of Prime, and is immediately pressed. Europe remains indigestible for a successful coach like you, he asks Alessia Tarquinius of Prime Videos. And he: Because we’re talking about the coach, we need to talk about the teams. When I win then only I win? When I lose, is it just me? We always have to talk about the team, on a general level. This question makes me smile.

The journalist replies: This team doesn’t even look like Antonio Conte. And he: Surely she has to work hard to become competitive at important levels. There is a long way to go. I’ve been here for 14 months, let’s not forget that last year we went out in the Conference League, in the group stage, losing against teams like Vitesse and Pacos Ferreira. We took a step forward, winning the Champions League group. Now we have met Milan, who are champions of Italy, different from us even in terms of history. You have to do the path, you don’t reduce it. You are wrong if you think that everything can change in 13-14 months. Not just a question of quality, but of growth steps that must be taken. And against Milan we didn’t have important players. It can’t be an excuse, in the two games perhaps we lost qualification in the first leg. See also The Dolomiti Bellunesi fishing in Sassuolo, with the good feet of Alessio Arcopinto

The tension rises, Tarquinio continues: I’m going to ask you a personal question. Do you still want to continue on this bench?. He replies with a slightly annoyed laugh: You ask pretty mean questions tonight huh. I didn’t make you so mean. Her: Everyone knows I’m very good. I don’t think so, replies the technician, who continues: In this period I am tried because I underwent an operation. I continue to work, I have an expiring contract with Tottenham. Then at the end of the season the right assessments will be made with the club. I have my say. Let’s see how the season ends, they can even send me away. Maybe the expectations were higher, they can be disappointed. What matters for a coach to raise the bar: this year we’re having a hard time doing it.