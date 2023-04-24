“I do it out of respect for myself.” Valentino’s resignation in Gallarate

Thomas Valentino, a well-known face also in the Varese basketball house, is the honorary president of the Gallaratese basketball club, of which he has been the face and substance for years. On the evening of April 22 came his resignation from his role in the biancoblù club.

“I’m tired after a year of trying to give karma. It’s cycles, it’s nobody’s fault, I can’t get my message across after years of being able to make an impression. The desire to fight, to even put dirt on it in certain cases, always within the limits of legality”.

«I can’t do it, I’m taking up too much time from my loved ones. Tiredness and desire to take a break out of respect for myself. When this is missing I become an animal, it doesn’t seem fair to me that the people in the house with me have to pay for this ».

