Home » “I do it out of respect for myself.” Valentino’s resignation in Gallarate
Sports

“I do it out of respect for myself.” Valentino’s resignation in Gallarate

by admin
“I do it out of respect for myself.” Valentino’s resignation in Gallarate

Thomas Valentino, a well-known face also in the Varese basketball house, is the honorary president of the Gallaratese basketball club, of which he has been the face and substance for years. On the evening of April 22 came his resignation from his role in the biancoblù club.

“I’m tired after a year of trying to give karma. It’s cycles, it’s nobody’s fault, I can’t get my message across after years of being able to make an impression. The desire to fight, to even put dirt on it in certain cases, always within the limits of legality”.

«I can’t do it, I’m taking up too much time from my loved ones. Tiredness and desire to take a break out of respect for myself. When this is missing I become an animal, it doesn’t seem fair to me that the people in the house with me have to pay for this ».

See also  Route du Rhum, Pedote the first Italian on arrival with a little bitterness

You may also like

Granfondo Stelvio-Santini all ready for the 2023 edition...

Fourth draw in a row at the World...

Messi’s arrival in Barcelona may have a major...

match analysis — Sportellate.it

Oladipo injured his knee last week and Miami...

Protected Nature Reserve of the Kaisergebirge

Medal after 14 years! It is a step...

Famous notes reveal the Warriors locker room culture:...

Grabher reaches second qualifying round in Madrid

Probable formations of Atalanta Rome

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy