EuroLeague CEO Marshall Glickman, passing through Israel, granted a nice interview to the local leader walla, always very informed on EuroLeague matters. Here are some passages, in which we return to very hot topics already told on these frequencies last week.

ON A NEW FORMAT

“We need to expand the league. I don’t have a magic formula, but 18 teams is not enough. We have more teams wanting to enter than there are places available. I like the Round Robin system with two-way races, and I love the Final Four. Maybe we should evaluate more playoff rounds ».

ON PARIS AND LONDON

«I think London and Paris will be part of the Euroleague in the future. Five years ago we conducted a study with the company ‘Deloitte’ and we saw that it is possible to expand the market into Germany, France and England».

SU DUBAI

«Next season there won’t be a team from Dubai in the EuroLeague. We have had many conversations with them over the past two years and we are interested in the topic. If we can get there, it will only happen after evaluation and planning. It is a different and special situation. Think, for example, of logistics: if it takes four hours to fly to Tel Aviv, then it takes seven hours to get to Dubai… it’s not easy. There is a market that is growing, there is money and there is a huge arena, but there is no history and tradition, there is no league and there is no team yet. We want to see basketball grow a bit there.”

ON THE RETURN OF THE RUSSIAN TEAMS

“Not until the end of the war. We will follow the decisions of the International Olympic Committee and other major bodies and act accordingly.”

ON RELATIONS WITH FIBA

«Our openness is that we want great players to be in the national team as well. Now the question is how to organize calendars, it’s the main challenge and it’s not easy. There are matches in the European leagues and local leagues, and there are the nations’ cups. By the way, I know the NBA is going to take the cup idea and do something similar. The issue of the EuroLeague and the Champions League also needs to be resolved. What is the answer to all of this? I do not know. I just know that there is availability».

ABOUT THE FUTURE

«I spoke several times with Tony Parker, president Asvel. It hasn’t been that long since he retired, and he offers a different perspective. When someone complains about double shifts, he replies that there aren’t enough. He asks why not play like in the NBA ».