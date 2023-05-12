I don’t see the Scudetto as a duty, but this team deserves to finish well

Ettore Messina gave a long interview to Andrea Barocci of Corriere dello Sport. Many topics touched, here is a selection.

ABOUT THE SEASON

“Americans say, ‘Next stand up and forward.’ First place was a great satisfaction, one more game at home can always be useful. At the same time I know that we had to do and undo all the time. The ability to adapt and the desire of the boys to face even personal setbacks, because there are those who played less or less well than they expected, makes me grateful to the team for everyone’s availability».

SU VOIGTMANN

«Luckily Voigtmann is back to being him, because objectively for the first three, four months he made an enormous effort. He had gotten lost along the way; but he is an important player for us, with his long-range shot he allows us to have the spacing in attack that we need. He is a barometer for Milan ».

ON THE SCUDETTO AS A DUTY

«I don’t feel it as such except because I would like the team to finish this season well. He deserves it. But there are so many others who deserve it. We certainly can’t say “we are the fairest of the lot and we win”. I was very passionate about Antetokounmpo’s speech which somehow relates to the question: in the end, as he explained, if you have the ability as a group and as individuals to honestly say “I didn’t do well here or I didn’t do all that that had to be done”, is already a very strong self-criticism that allows us to improve in the future».

ON THE CONTROVERSY WITH VIRTUS

“You’re asking the wrong person the question. Since I arrived at Armani, none of us has ever referred to an opponent, either from the Euroleague or from the league. Conversely, I often read that things are done or said in reference to us…».