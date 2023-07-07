I don’t want Pilsen! Let’s meet her in the group. Darida after six months in Thessaloniki and an offer from AEK Athens

The first training session and immediately signed up, that was the mold back then.

The new Vašek Pilař was also there with me. We had to sing the Czech national anthem, which was crazy. It is not at all easy to sing it. A restaurant with a stage was booked in the amusement park near Freiburg, someone played and sang all evening. At midnight, the podium was cleared for us and Vašek and I went to work. I will never forget this day. Not even for a homely environment in a club.

Not even coach Streich, the German Ferguson, who is still on the Freiburg bench?

Was great. It is not quite normal in the Bundesliga for one coach to stay with a team for so long. It shows how well they do football in Freiburg, they treat it like a family. In good times and bad, they are still together.

How different is Vladimír Darida, who started in the Bundesliga, from the current one?

Photo: Archive of Vladimír Darida

Vladimír Darida with his wife Kateřina on a walk in Thessaloniki.

I gathered a lot of experience not only in football but also in life. I was leaving Pilsen, my hometown, I had to take care of myself. Now I have a family, I’m married. Football-wise, the Bundesliga, where I spent nine and a half years, gave me a lot.

Is football still as much of a passion for you as it was at the beginning of your career?

Having a family makes me look at football a little differently. He used to be everything to me, everything revolved around him. It’s not like that anymore. When I come home from training, I can’t tell my wife, I’m sorry, I’m tired, I won’t play with the little one, I’m going to sleep. (laughs) The family, on the other hand, gives me energy. It doesn’t happen that I don’t feel like training. I try to play well in matches to make my family proud. I tell myself that I don’t just play football for myself, but also for those closest to me.

Aris Thessaloniki is your third foreign club. Don’t you think you could have tried more of them?

I don’t regret it. I don’t need to try anything new. If I feel good somewhere, why leave there? I was also very happy in Freiburg, but relegation to the second Bundesliga forced me to leave. I didn’t want to play in the second league because of the national team. If we had saved ourselves then, I think I would have been in Freiburg longer than then in Hertha Berlin.

Are you also well in Thessaloniki?

Definitely yes. I found what I was looking for – to play regularly at the end of my career, to feel good, to be warm. The family has a permanent vacation in Thessaloniki. Well, not at all. (laughs) But when it’s the season and there’s only one practice a day, I’ll go to the sea in the morning and after practice. In May, we bought a house in a village near Thessaloniki. A short distance from the training center, a short distance from the sea, so ideal.

In terms of life, you are obviously satisfied in Thessaloniki. Even after football?

Photo: archive of Vladimír Darida

Vladimir Darida with his son Andreas in Thessaloniki.

Greek football suits me. More is played with the ball, it is not so bound by tactics and combativeness as in the Bundesliga. That’s why I got to the end more often. The last time I scored five goals in half a year was in Pilsen. We have reached the preliminary rounds of the Conference League, participation in the main stage would be great for Aris.

You can also meet Pilsen in the preliminary rounds.

I wouldn’t like that. I don’t want us to eliminate each other, but let’s meet in a group.

Was the club satisfied with fifth place?

When I arrived in the winter, the season was played out in such a way that we could more or less not move higher than fifth place. This was also the target for the spring as it provided cups. For next year, Aris would like to be in the cups again.

Greek fans are emotional, wild. When things don’t go well, they make the players feel it. Have you experienced such a moment?

Shortly after my arrival, we lost the derby against PAOK and were knocked out of the Greek Cup. The fans didn’t take this well, they let us know it loudly. As well as the club’s management, including the president. He can be forceful.

Can you walk around Thessaloniki in peace or do people often stop you?

This is different from big Berlin, where the footballers and I got lost. In Thessaloniki, a lot of people stop me, want to take pictures or ask for my autograph.

How did you get used to the specific Greek character compared to the proper German one?

Huge change. For the Greeks, time is relative. They just take him for what he is. In Germany, it would not happen that the craftsman did not come exactly on time. It doesn’t work that way in Greece. But the people here are extremely friendly, kind, and welcoming. Whatever happens. I have never seen an angry Greek. Of course, in the morning the sun usually shines, the sky is blue, which is pleasant.

You made a good name for yourself in Greece with a successful spring. Have you had any offers?

One, from AEK Athens. The president quickly rejected her. I have two more years of contract in Aris, I would like to keep it. So I had no reason to run away from Aris this summer. I think I introduced myself well. I’m even among the four veteran players in charge of the cabin. I hope to follow up on spring in the new season. That I will play, score goals and keep me healthy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

