I don’t want to go back to that anymore, Mozík recalls the (non)negotiations with Sparta the year before last. The home World Cup is an attraction

“It’s been quite a long time since I left the Czech Republic. Extraliga has definitely changed during that time, a lot of quality players have arrived. I’m really looking forward to it,” declared the 30-year-old native of Prague, who chose from several offers. Including foreign ones.

“When I considered everything, I chose Sparta. He has the biggest goals, which appealed to me. The team looks strong, but the season will show more,” says former Mladá Boleslav and Pilsen defender Mozík, admitting that the background he has with his family in the Czech capital also played a big role.

Photo: HC Sparta Prague / Jakub Pláteník

Vojtěch Mozík already belongs to Sparta.

At the same time, he was headed to the extra league two years ago, when he even signed a contract with Kometa. However, due to family problems, he ended his tenure in Brno after only three weeks. Mozík wanted to be close to his pregnant partner in Prague and, according to his words at the time, negotiated with Sparta. But the Prague club denied it.

“Have we explained it to the management? I wouldn’t want to go back to it. Now it’s another year and another beginning. Everything is fine,” assures the right-hander after signing a two-year contract, who has seven games in the NHL for New Jersey and has also tried engagements in the KHL and Sweden, where he won the Champions League last year with Rögle.

In Sparta, he is looking forward to the style of play, where assistant coach Gross Hořav, in charge of the backs, demands an active defense from them. “Especially in Sweden, we played like this a lot. Quick access, skated a lot, I shouldn’t have a problem with that. I hope it will work like this,” wishes Mozík, who played six matches for the national team last season.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law

Vojtěch Mozík during training of the hockey team.

In Sparta, the national team coach Rulík will have more in his sights with regard to the next WC held in Prague. “I want to focus on Sparta now and perform well there. The national team would then be such a superstructure. But the home championship is of course a big attraction,” admits Mozík.

“In addition, the paradox applies to me that I have been to two Olympics, but I have not yet played in the WC. I was always a bit attached to him, but then it didn’t work out. So now I’ll go match by match. And when the championship comes out, it will be the icing on the cake,” he dreams.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

