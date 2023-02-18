Napoli never stops and also wins on the Sassuolo field for 2-0. The challenge was decided in the first half, when the award-winning company Kvaratskhelia-Osimhen put things right in just over half an hour, bringing the Neapolitans ever closer to the Scudetto.

First half

After 12 minutes, at the first real opportunity, the guests already took the lead. Kvaratskhelia receives the ball in midfield, leaps with Lopez finesse, approaches the edge of the area in great strides and thrusts Consigli into the corner with his right foot, signing an author’s goal. A few seconds later, the neroverdi were close to equal when Laurienté centered from the left, skipping Di Lorenzo and going for a shot, but the shot hit the post right into the beaten Meret. In the 20th minute, Defrel touched the post to Meret’s left after receiving the ball centrally from Henrique. The leaders come back to be seen in the 26th minute. Tressoldi pits the intervention, paving the way for Osimhen who flies into the area, jumps Erlic and shoots with his left foot, hitting the post to the right of Consigli.

Be the protagonist

The Nigerian takes just 7 minutes to redeem himself. In the 33rd minute Rrahmani launches the attacker into the penalty area who slips away on the right, first going off to Erlic and then shooting with his right foot, with Consigli getting caught on his post, conceding the 2-0 to the league’s top scorer. Dionisi’s men didn’t give up and in the 40th minute they reopened the match with Laurienté, but the referee canceled due to Defrel’s active offside just before the teammate’s shot recognized after consulting with the Var.

Shooting

We go into the break at 2-0. At the start of the second half, Osimhen devours the possible 3-0 when he widens too much with his right foot from an excellent position after a nice verticalization of the usual Kvaratskhelia. In the 7th minute it was Consigli who denied the bomber two goals by raising a new close attempt over the crossbar. The hosts meet again in the 34th minute, when the newcomer Ceide shoots a few centimeters wide with a nice left footed shot from the edge. In the final, the Azzurri drop the trio with Simeone but the referee cancels for offside. The result will not change anymore. Napoli can thus celebrate yet another triumph of their season which temporarily brings them to 62 points and +18 over Inter. Sassuolo, on the other hand, remains in fifteenth position at an altitude of 24.