‘I failed to make the time, I have to understand’ | Sky Sports

13
After the month-long ‘break’, the MotoGP world championship stops at the Mugello circuit over the weekend: here are the secrets of the Tuscan track, bend after bend. The Italian GP is live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, streaming on NOW, live streaming also on skysport.it and on the Sky Sport YouTube page MOTOGP AT MUGELLO, LIVE FREE PRACTICES
AT THE ‘HOME’ OF VALENTINO ROSSI
- The Doctor is the undisputed record holder of the circuit, with 7 successes (and as many pole positions) in top class. His first ever win comes on May 18, 1997in his first race in 125 at Mugello – that of the “Claudia Skiffer” inflatable doll – which will soon become his kingdom.