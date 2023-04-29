I grilled my wife at home that she doesn’t trust us, joked Voženielek from Třinec

You are experiencing the feelings of an extra league winner for the first time in your career. What are they like?

It’s a great feeling, I don’t have many thoughts right now. I’m enjoying it and I’m glad it turned out this way.

You played a significant role in the last game of the season. Were you specially motivated?

I just wanted to win today at all costs, it had been really long and my strength was waning. Yesterday I thought we would win 1-0 today. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out, but we made it 2:1 and made it to the end, that’s the main thing.

You made it to the finals only from the preliminary round, how difficult was the journey?

It was terribly challenging, which makes it all the more valuable. We had very good opponents – Litvínov, Sparta, Pardubice and now Hradec Králové. I really appreciate it, the opponents were great.

Were you motivated by the fact that Třínec was not believed in after the not-so-successful first half?

Is it true. Even before Litvínov, the lady at home told me what she read, and I roasted her in quotation marks. I said: You have no idea what magic is in this team! I believed even before the playoffs that we could go very far. That team is pretty specific.

To win the title, you needed twenty-two games in the playoffs, where did you take your strength?

There weren't many of them, but you always have to find something in yourself and give it on the ice.

Will you even have the energy to celebrate?

I will definitely have the strength to celebrate. I hope the boys will show me how to celebrate such a title.

Is this the season of your life?

Certainly. I won the championship cup, which I have never done in my life. It’s the best season of my life.

I do not know. I hope another cup.

With the national team? Do you believe an invitation will come from Kari Jalonen?

The guys solved it, but I really don’t know. What comes comes.

Would you still find the strength for it?

It’s all the more complicated. That season was really long and the boys in the national team had time to play, Kari could work with them. Whether I’m there or not, I’m going to wish them terribly. I had the opportunity to take a look there during the season and I liked how it works. I hope they will be successful.

Photo: Jaroslav Ožana, CTK From the left, striker Martin Růžička and Petr Vrána from Třinec with the TG Masaryk Cup

Has your career gone through your head yet? Bouncing around clubs, a broken jaw and now a title?