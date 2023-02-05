«I’m coming back»: that’s all the summary of the video that Bebe Vio posted on her Facebook profile recounting her absence in recent times.

«I know I disappeared for a while, I can tell you that I faced a tough and demanding period and that now I am slowly returning to normal. Just after the holidays I resumed my fencing lessons and I must say I was delighted to have done it» says the Treviso fencing champion with a smile. «I underwent three operations, one on the shoulder, one on the elbow and one on the hips. It will still take some patience and time, my goal is the Paris Paralympics in 2024 but I still have some things to sort out. I just wanted to tell you that I’m here and I’m full » she explains speaking to the fans (continue reading here)