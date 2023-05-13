I have been waiting for such a moment for four years, Krejčí describes the long celebration

18
He stiffened when he was reprimanded after twenty minutes. Ladislav Krejčí Jr. received his seventh yellow card in his ninth derby. However, he finished the match and decided on a 3:2 win with a converted penalty in the 90th + 7th time, which brings the Leten footballers significantly closer to the league title. “We all feel great. A great achievement, I am proud of the whole team. We fight inertia until the last minute, whatever the development. Really great, let’s continue,” the captain of Sparta spews out in his Brno dialect.