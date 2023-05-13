Home » I have been waiting for such a moment for four years, Krejčí describes the long celebration
Sports

I have been waiting for such a moment for four years, Krejčí describes the long celebration

by admin

He stiffened when he was reprimanded after twenty minutes. Ladislav Krejčí Jr. received his seventh yellow card in his ninth derby. However, he finished the match and decided on a 3:2 win with a converted penalty in the 90th + 7th time, which brings the Leten footballers significantly closer to the league title. “We all feel great. A great achievement, I am proud of the whole team. We fight inertia until the last minute, whatever the development. Really great, let’s continue,” the captain of Sparta spews out in his Brno dialect.

See also  follow the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix live

You may also like

Benjamin Diez, after the title of French champion...

Either you’re Kazakh or you’re not! A weakened...

Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Marco Asensio scores winner...

Messi shouted down but back with PSG, which...

Paris Saint Germain 5-0 AC Ajaccio: Lionel Messi...

Referee Černý: I have a good feeling that...

Kevin Durant: Embarrassing defeat, Nikola Jokic one of...

Chinese Super League-Teixeira’s first goal Deng Hanwen’s savior...

Paris St. Germain just before winning the title

TIA HELLEBAUT SURPRISE GOLD IN HIGH JUMP AT...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy