“I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it”

The Argentine has been acclaimed by his new fans in an act that has started late due to rain

Sergio Busquets has also been presented, who has addressed the public in perfect English

The long-awaited presentation of Leo Messi as a new Inter Miami player, an act that has also had the presence of Sergio Busquets, has been close to not being able to celebrate due to a spectacular storm with thunder and lightning that has fallen on the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Luckily, the weather has been calming down and, although with some delay and exchanging roles and leaving the musical performances for the end, Messi and Busquets have been able to receive the affection of their new fans. “Thanks to all the people of Miami for this welcome and this love. I’m happy to be here. Thanks to David, Jorge, José for making everything easy. I come here with the desire to compete and win, that this club continues to grow. I hope you’ll join us. I am happy to have chosen this city and this project. I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy“, has said a Messi who has closed the speeches after appearing with the shirt with the ’10’.

Great atmosphere on the outskirts of the DRV PNK stadium for the presentation of Messi

Before it had been the turn of Busquets, who has addressed the fans of Inter Miami in perfect English. “I am very happy to be in Miami. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you all for making this possible. I am very excited to start training with my teammates“.

the owners

David Beckham, one of the architects that Messi has chosen Miami to continue his career, had shown himself excited before. “Good night for being here this very special night. We are living an incredible moment, having one of the best players in history in Miami. It is a dream come true. Ten years ago I started my adventure in the United States and expressed my idea of ​​bringing the best players in the world, players who help soccer grow. Welcome Leo and thank you for choosing our club. We also welcome Sergio Busquets, one of the best midfielders of his generation.“said the Englishman, who had jumped onto the pitch to shouts of ‘Messi, Messi’ and after a light, music and fireworks show and a video of the Messi family strolling through Miami.

The greeting of Beckham and Messi

And if Beckham was excited, Jorge Mas was euphoric. “It is a celebration for the city that gave me birth, a city where we arrived in search of freedom and a future for our family. This is holy water. Four years ago we dreamed of bringing the best to Inter Miami. It is a community formed with sacrifice. This is our moment, our chance to change this sport in this country.“, has explained the owner of the team before welcoming Leo Messi.

Storm

The speeches have given way to a family photo and the musical performances by Camilo and Ozuna scheduled for before the event but which have had to change the time due to the deluge and the laws of the United States, which say that any outdoor event it cannot be held until the thunderstorm is within a thirty mile radius.

The Argentines, enthusiastic about Messi

An hour later than the time scheduled for the start of the performances, it was when the public began to enter the stadium, although the more than 20,000 seats in the DRV PNK Stadium could not be filled. They were all sold out, but a few thousand Messi fans had gone home.

Those who have stayed have been able to enjoy their new idols, players that Jordi Alba can join soon, as Jorge Mas promises more important players. In fact, in Miami there is also talk of the arrival of Luis Suárez in January.

