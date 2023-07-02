Home » I have something to give to young people. Neuvirth on the end of his career and his first months as a coach
Sports

I have something to give to young people. Neuvirth on the end of his career and his first months as a coach

by admin
I have something to give to young people. Neuvirth on the end of his career and his first months as a coach

He regained his taste for hockey only after almost a year. The former goaltender with 257 starts in the overseas NHL returned in a new role.

Have you come to the conclusion that there is no point in digging into the past?
Exactly. Sometimes I still think about it, but I had to stop. I accepted it as a fact, it was an absolute necessity. Not everyone is lucky enough to plan a farewell. The career could have been better, but it wasn’t completely bad either.

The coach’s relationship with the goalkeeper is primarily based on trust. I also want to talk to the guys about things outside of hockey.

This text is part of premium content for subscribers

Read the article to the end

As an additional member:

You have more than 30,000 premium texts at your disposal on iDNES.cz, Lidovky.cz and Expres.cz You will get access to all our newspapers and magazines online and for free You will preferably buy tickets for concerts in the Ticketportal network and much more

See also  Volleyball A3. Paganin charges Da Rold: "We are ready"

You may also like

Tour of Austria: Ackermann celebrates victory in Dornbirn

Inter, Massimo Tarantino new youth sector manager

Even the hair must be protected from the...

Honey it was no accident! Chaloupka finally got...

Ryne Nelson Shines Against Shohei Ohtani: Diamondbacks Beat...

Wimbledon, Musetti: “Good sensations, I’m getting to know...

Ouschan/He at the World Cup in the semifinals

Psg unveils the away shirt, Mbappè and Verratti...

Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Advances to Finals of...

Iga Swiatek: Star pulls out of semi-final at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy