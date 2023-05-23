“I have to think about it thoroughly”: LeBron James destroyed, now talks about retirement

“I have to understand if I want to continue playing, I have to think about it thoroughly“: that’s right, the best scorer in the history of Nba is thinking about withdraw. And LeBron James immense is not enough for Los Angeles Lakers to overcome the Denver Nuggets and reach the NBA Finals. The defeat in game 4 for 113 to 111 sanctions the 4 to 0 for the Nuggets, who arrive for the first time in the Final: the Colorado team crowns a perfect season, during which it only lost 3 matches throughout the postseason (one with Minnesota and two with Phoenix). Worth mentioning yet another magnificent performance by Nikola Jokicgreat protagonist of the evening: he scored 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists, closing the series with the eighth triple-double of his playoffs.

Read Also Rome-Salernitana, the Curva Sud empties and the ice falls during the match: here’s the reason

With 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, James he tried in every way to keep the hopes of the Lakers alive. Just LeBron spoke with regret about his possible withdrawal from basketball played after a very intense and complicated season. In fact, the 38-year-old has been out for a month for a injury to the foot, to then come back and prove that he is still one of the best. When asked about his future in the NBA he replied: “I don’t know. I do not know. I have a lot to think about, to be honest.” In the post-match press conference he explained: “I don’t like to say it’s been a successful year, because at this point in my career I only play to win championships. Taking the field, being present in the locker room and on bus and plane trips is definitely demanding“. “It has been a very tough season for me and for our club. But it was nice, a nice trip,” James said again, with words that know of Goodbye.

Read Also Ferrari wants Hamilton, the British media: “46 million contract”. Possible exchange with Leclerc

The Star of the Lakers has a contract from 46.9 million dollars valid until 2025, but can decide on his career ending after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the ranking of top scorers in the history of the NBA: “I have a lot to think about on a personal level about the possibility of continuing with basketball, I have to think deeply”. One of the possible obstacles to LeBron’s retirement could be the dream to play in the NBA with the son Bronnyfreshman of Usc.