“I have to think”. LeBron James confirms withdrawal hypothesis

LeBron James to ESPN on his thought process going into the offseason:
Q: When you say you got to think about stuff, what thread should we be pulling on that?
A: “If I want to continue to play.”
Q: As in next year?
A: “Yeah.”
Q: You would walk away?
A: “I got to think about it.”
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 23, 2023