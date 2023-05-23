“I have to think”. LeBron James confirms withdrawal hypothesis

LeBron James contemplates retirement. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar also revealed her doubts to ESPN after the 0-4 suffered with the Denver Nuggets.

Question: «When you say that you need to reflect on some aspects, what are you referring to?»

LeBron: «Whether to continue playing».

Question: «Next year?».

LeBron: “Yes.”

Question: “Would you leave?”

LeBron: “I have to think about it.”