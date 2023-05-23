Home » “I have to think”. LeBron James confirms withdrawal hypothesis
"I have to think". LeBron James confirms withdrawal hypothesis

“I have to think”. LeBron James confirms withdrawal hypothesis

LeBron James contemplates retirement. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar also revealed her doubts to ESPN after the 0-4 suffered with the Denver Nuggets.

Question: «When you say that you need to reflect on some aspects, what are you referring to?»

LeBron: «Whether to continue playing».

Question: «Next year?».

LeBron: “Yes.”

Question: “Would you leave?”

LeBron: “I have to think about it.”

See also  Milan, Pioli: 'Big disappointment. Little lucidity after their expulsion'

