“I heard from Amadeus, he told me he doesn’t know if he will do Sanremo”- breaking latest news

«Amadeus continue to follow us undeterred and undefeated. I heard it yesterday. She told me one thing: I don’t know if I’ll be doing Sanremo this year. I throw it there. She told me: don’t say it, but maybe I’m going not to. I do not know. Oh, she told me so. I know he’s a bowler hat, but I like to say things because people need to know.’

So suddenly, early in the morning.



Fiorello a Long live Rai2! “throw it there”: now we need to understand the level of the news. Bomb, joke, exaggeration or just a passing outburst?

Of course, the climate that reigns in the new Meloni-powered Rai is not the most serene: first Fabio Fazio and then Lucia Announcedwho leave (or are forced to do so…), now the hesitation of Amadeus.

It was already understood that the wind has changed even during the last Sanremo Festival, more controversial than ever (above all the double Fedez case: prima the picture of the deputy minister Galeazzo Bignami in Nazi mask ripped live, then the kiss on stage with Rosa Chemical). So much so that in Sanremo still hot, Amadeus (who also has a contract signed for 2024) had shown himself as disconsolate as he was realistic about the attacks that had come from the right against him and the management of viale Mazzini: «If they were to send me away, what should I do? I’m leaving… If my mandate ends here, I’ll pack my bags».

Nor does it seem accidental that the private outburst that Fiorello made public arrived the day after the round of seats on Rai which saw Stefano Coletta – with whom Amadeus has a relationship of great esteem – leave the direction of Prime Time Entertainment to Marcello Ciannamea (promoted to the new post in the League).

The other truth is that Amadeus today feels more tolerated than supported and the state of mind with which he is faced with the event that brings the most revenues to Rai’s coffers (over 50 million euros) is not the best. The conductor waits for a nod of appreciation, but for now nothing has arrived…