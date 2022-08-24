The Spaniard, struggling with the rehabilitation of the arm operated on for the fourth time, looks to the future: “I would like to race by the end of the season, but only if the doctors allow me, otherwise I will stay still. The future? It depends on Honda: until the end of the season. I have a contract, but after that it depends on you … ”

Marc Marquez sends many messages. The eight-time Honda world champion, always struggling with the rehabilitation following the fourth operation on his injured arm at Jerez 2020, paws to get back on track. “I would like to compete before the end of the season, but if the doctors tell me that I cannot, I will not compete”, the words of Marc Marquez in an interview with Dazn Spain.

physical difficulties — Engaged in a complex recovery, which this week will lead him to perform a Tac that will tell a lot about his chances of returning to the race by the end of 2022, the Spanish champion admitted his physical difficulties: “I cried more for the problem at the sight that for the arm “.

contract to honor, but after … — In the interview Marc also talked about his prospects with the Tokyo house, in great difficulty in MotoGP. "My future depends on Honda – warns Marc Marquez -. I give you the two years I have on my contract, I don't deny them, because I always say that Honda is the Honda, it is the brand of my dreams, but as long as I compete and I think I can have the level, I want a winning project. Otherwise … ". He sentence that increases the wait to see him back in action on his RC213V as soon as possible.