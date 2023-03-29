Home Sports I just want an honest answer
I just want an honest answer

I just want an honest answer

DeMarcus Cousins ​​participated in several NBA workouts, but none of them resulted in a contract. The player said he was confused and frustrated.

“This is honestly my biggest problem. It’s kind of the unspoken secret of the NBA,” Cousins ​​said on SiriusXM Radio. “I’m the type of person that when I go through difficult times, I think about myself first. What can I do to improve myself? This is something I’m very proud of.”

Cousins ​​said the hardest part is not being able to get clear answers from the various teams initially interested.

“I asked a lot of questions. I contacted my former teams. I got vague answers. I can never get a straight, honest answer,” Cousins ​​said. “This too created difficulties for me. I would like to have an honest answer”.

