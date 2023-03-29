DeMarcus Cousins participated in several NBA workouts, but none of them resulted in a contract. The player said he was confused and frustrated.
“This is honestly my biggest problem. It’s kind of the unspoken secret of the NBA,” Cousins said on SiriusXM Radio. “I’m the type of person that when I go through difficult times, I think about myself first. What can I do to improve myself? This is something I’m very proud of.”
Cousins said the hardest part is not being able to get clear answers from the various teams initially interested.
“I asked a lot of questions. I contacted my former teams. I got vague answers. I can never get a straight, honest answer,” Cousins said. “This too created difficulties for me. I would like to have an honest answer”.
“I can never really get the raw honest truth”.
