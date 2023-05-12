I kept telling myself “believe in yourself”

Game 6 between the 76ers and the Celtics is that of the redemption, with the game in progress, of Jayson Tatum. During the match, the Celtics star went through one of the worst shooting moments of his career. Still, along the Boston dugout, he kept getting reassuring messages.

“Keep it up,” said teammate Jaylen Brown. “They can’t defend over you.”

“I told him he’s special,” said Celtics center Al Horford.

“I love you,” coach Joe Mazzulla remarked.

The player arrived with 1/13 from the field at the beginning of the fourth quarter, then placed 16 points: «In all honesty, it was frustrating. You so badly want to win. You want to play well. And the shots don’t come in, things just don’t go right. But you want it so much. Things are not going your way but you must be the same person. Have the same morals, the same character when things go up and down. I kept telling myself to ‘believe in yourself’ until things turned around.”