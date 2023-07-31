“I know what the Paris 2024 Games will look like for him, and I am extremely confident”

Bob Bowman, the American coach of Léon Marchand, in Fukuoka (Japan), July 30, 2023. PHILIP FONG / AFP

Sunday July 30, before the start of the last day of the world championships, Bob Bowman returned for The world, on Léon Marchand’s week in Fukuoka (Japan), during which his athlete, voted best swimmer of the competition, won three individual gold medals in the 400m medley events (Sunday) – accompanied by a world record – in the 200m butterfly (Wednesday) and the 200m medley (Thursday).

Three individual races, three gold medals and a world record: how do you view Léon Marchand’s week?

He simply swam at his best. He handled all the pressure perfectly. It was a good rehearsal for him of what his program could be at the Games next year. And, of course, what amazed me the most was his world record in the 400m medley on Sunday [23 juillet]. It is a benchmark race, not only because he set this time [4 min 02 s 50, Marchand a battu le record du monde précédemment détenu par l’Américain Michael Phelps, 4 min 03 s 84], but because he had a great strategy and executed it perfectly. He did exactly what we decided to do and exactly as I asked him to.

I wasn’t surprised that he broke that record, because I knew he would, but I was extremely pleased because, just before the race, I told him: “The second 50m, breaststroke , this is the key to the race, as well as the flows on the crawl.” And, on these two points, he was masterful. This is where he made the difference on his opponents.

His pours wowed everyone, including Michael Phelps…

Yes, Leon will continue to maintain them, he can even go faster underwater. He is the best swimmer in history with his castings. I’ve never seen anyone pull off waves like his, including Michael. They have a different technique, but he’s better than Phelps on that move. Michael put a lot of power into it, not him. Léon, above all, has a perfect morphology, it looks like a torpedo. He has no hips, is very “straight” and can move like a fish underwater. It’s very natural for him.

Seeing him break Phelps’ record before his eyes added drama to this run. How did you experience it?

I was just very happy with the way he swam. I was even surprised not to be more moved than that at the time. On the other hand, when Michael came to give him the medal, there, I believe that I shed a little tear… [sourire]. This passing of the baton was symbolic, it marks in a way the end of the “era of Michael Phelps”, which will have been exceptionally long and fruitful. Seeing Léon succeed him obviously does something to me, because I trained them both.

