I like being scolded. He was fighting for a hit with Pilsen, a penalty for the derby and the possible end of his career

In the summer, he thought about ending his career, but he bit the bullet. And when he saw that the coaches wanted him, he still had motivation. Slavia football captain Jan Bořil is grateful that he can continue to play. On the pitch, he gives himself up for his team, teasing opponents and especially his fans. “I like it when people scold me, it pushes me to perform better,” says Bořil in a big interview for Sport.cz before Sunday’s league match with Pilsen. He also returns to the heated derby with Sparta, the punishment for the skirmish with Letenský captain Ladislav Krejčí and helping David Puskáč from Bohemians. “It was a matter of course,” mentions the stitched defender.

