Gerry Cardinale spoke again about the priority of a new stadium for Milan: We need to give a worthy product to our fans. San Siro? Built in the 1920’s…

From Milan to London, always with the usual goal in mind:

give Milan a new home

.







Gerry Cardinale



,

number one of RedBird, spoke at the Business of Football Summit, organized by Financial Times: When evaluating the importance of a brand like this club, it is evident that a theme to be developed concerns infrastructure. We need to give a worthy product to our fans, who must be able to have access to a world-class facility. From a general observation to a more specific one, i.e. where the new Rossoneri stadium could be built: We are evaluating various areas near San Siro.

In the ideal world, staying in the Municipality of Milan is a priority



. If possible, we’ll stay there, but it must apply to everyone. However, we will coldly evaluate which will be the best opportunity. Regarding the possibility of moving alone and not in synergy with Inter: They are evaluating what their future will be, we must focus on ours. We have great experience in the work of new plants plus I’m a big fan of being self-sufficient. Finally on the current San Siro: it was built in the 1920s, if we want to bring Milan and Serie A back to the top we have to go through infrastructure.

Cardinal on the stadium: There have been no new ones in Italy since 2011 In short, Cardinale wants to hurry up with the stadium: When we bought Milan, we didn’t subscribe to anything on the new facility. There have been no new stadiums in Italy since 2011, from the Juventus Stadium which has 40,000 seats. Then a claim, which is also a reassurance to the fans: Our model works and the 20 years we have behind us prove it. My task is to bring the resources to compete. I would like to win the Scudetto and the Champions League every year, but a group effort, not just mine. In Milan there is a phenomenal fan base, with Tottenham having set the box office record in Italian history. The fans did their job, now it’s our turn. After a short ride on the Super League (“The project failed, there is no reason to talk about it”) and the praise to those who preceded him (“I have great respect for the Singers. I was impressed by what they did”), here is also a message about his coach: There are people who come into football with guns drawn, I do not. Never tell Pioli what training to do. See also the Basaki Ragusa school is also a protagonist in Palermo

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

