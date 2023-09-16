I live my dream! Vadlejch has a diamond hat trick as the first javelin player in history

In 2016, he celebrated when the results from the entire season were still being added up. A year later, he won the final race of the Diamond League in Zurich, on Saturday he cheered with the trophy directly in the sector in Eugene, USA. Together with five-time champion Barbora Špotáková and Veselý, he won the tenth trophy for the Czech javelin.

With a performance of 84.24 m, he confirmed his triumph at a moment when victory was already certain. “I was expecting a battle on even bigger meters, but the conditions were not ideal for long throws,” said Vadlejch at the Hayward Field stadium, where he won world bronze last year.

The top three all came within half a meter, but the two longest attempts belonged to Vadlejch. His reward is a bonus of 30,000 dollars (about 690,000 crowns). For the second time, he also left behind the Olympic winner and defending champion Níraj Čopra. Since the Olympics in Tokyo, the Indian has always been on top.

“I try not to think about it, but it just goes to show that everyone is beatable. Even in the days of the Germans, who threw terrible distances, I was able to beat them,” he recalls the era of Thomas Röhler and Johannes Vetter.

This year, Vadlejch recorded the season of his life. He never stood outside the imaginary podium. “I had the best year so far in 2017, when I was fourth a couple of times, last year I finished even worse. This year I also won three of the five Diamond Leagues,” reminds Vadlejch, who will almost certainly end the season at the head of the world charts with a performance of 89.51 m.

“I know I can compete with everyone. And I will continue until I climb the highest,” he says with determination towards next year and the European Championships and especially the Olympics in Paris. However, foreign journalists also asked Vadlejch about his respectable level of performance.

“Age and experience help. And it’s also about humility. For example, Niraj has achieved almost everything in our sport and is a normal boy. You have to take it as a gradual journey and keep working on yourself. One medal is enough for some, but I always wanted to show that there is a lot in me,” says Vadlejch determinedly, who has brought home medals from all top events over the past three years.

He is looking forward to his family

But now he is looking forward to the house with his wife Lucia and daughter Emma. “I won’t have to train consistently for two months. I’m not just going to rest, but I can tell myself that now,” he smiles.

“For me, the most important thing is that I can spend time with Emča, who is growing before my eyes and taking steps that I can only see through the camera. But you can’t be in two places at once,” he shrugs.

