I love Hangzhou and dedicate myself to the Asian Games丨Three years away!Xianghu Marathon Meets You in the Year of the Asian Games

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-01 14:17

On March 1, the press conference of the 2023 Hangzhou Xianghu Half Marathon was held on Xianghu Academician Island.This event is certified by the Chinese Athletic Association, guided by the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, and hosted by the Xiaoshan District People’s Government of Hangzhou.Organized by the Management Committee of Xiaoshan Xianghu National Tourist Resort in Zhejiang Province and the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Xiaoshan District.

On October 20, 2019, the first Hangzhou Xianghu Half Marathon started in Xianghu. The “horse” connects the history, culture and ecology of the entire Xianghu Lake. The first “Xiangma” won many honors such as the 2019 China Athletic Association Marathon “Bronze Medal Event”, “The Most Beautiful Track Featured Event”, “2019 Zhejiang Marathon Bronze Label Event”, and was listed in Hangzhou’s characteristic potential industry for cultivation .

The Xianghu Half Marathon will be held on April 16th, with a scale of 10,000 participants. The registration channel has officially opened at 11:00 on March 1st. There are two events, the half marathon (21.0975 km) and the happy run (4.5 km), with a scale of 10,000 participants (7,000 for the half marathon and 3,000 for the happy run). The relevant person in charge of the Xiaoshan District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau said that the “Xiangma” returning in the year of the Asian Games is not only a bright business card to highlight the city’s image, but also a “propaganda ambassador” to warm up the Asian Games event.

Runners who want to participate in this marathon should pay attention, there are 4 registration channels for the event: the official website: www.xianghumarathon.com, the official public account, the “Digital Heartbeat” APP, and the “Marathon” APP. Registration fee: RMB 100/person for half marathon, RMB 60/person for happy run. The organizing committee will announce the draw results on March 25. Runners can also follow the event’s WeChat public account “Hangzhou Xianghu Marathon”, “Xianghu Release” and “Hangzhou Youth Sports Channel” to learn more about the event.