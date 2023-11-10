“I love playing under pressure, Djokovic will tell me where I am”: Sinner is ready to open the ATP Finals in Turin

“Everyone’s dream. The best eight of the year, in Turin. It was my goal at the start of the season, I achieved it early.” Jannik Sinner – the world number 4 in the ATP rankings at 22 years old – is ready for the ATP Finals in Turin. The Palasport Olimpico, also known as PalaAlpitourwill host from this Sunday to November 19th the biggest professional tennis event of the year in which the best eight tennis players in the annual ATP singles and doubles rankings compete.

“I’m happy: it’s confirmation of a job that works and of a consistently high-level season. We also need to consider how many tournaments we qualify for the Finals with, with what results” says Sinner in an interview with Corriere della Sera. The 22-year-old is returning from triumph in the ATP 500 in Vienna with much success in the final against Daniil Medvedev: a result that gives us hope in view of this third Piedmontese edition of the masters’ tournament. It will be right Sinneron the pitch against Tsitsipasto open the event, in a match already fundamental for the passage of the round robin, considering that in the same group there is also Djokovicchasing the seventh success at the Finals: a feat no one has ever achieved.

The match against the Serbian will be a different match for Sinner, because “you find yourself in front of someone who has won 24 Slam, three out of four this year alone. In terms of results, the best this sport has ever had. These are the important matches for growth, the ones for which I say: I win or I learn. Djokovic will tell me where I am.” The 22-year-old tennis player is currently number 4 in the ATP rankings. On a par with Panatta, he is the most successful Italian ever in singles, with 10 ATP titles won out of thirteen finals played, including a Master 1000 and three ATP 500s. “I love playing under pressure. He really is a privilege, because it’s not for everyone: it’s nice to be part of the small group of players who have to manage it – says Sinner -. Playing tennis is something to feel honored by. It makes me happy but it’s right to have doubts. After training I ask myself: have I done enough? For me, this challenge of managing myself, deciding for myself, exalts. When I’m tired I ask adrenaline for help, when I’m behind in the score there’s cheering that pushes me. I look for strength where I can find it. A kind of treasure hunt.”

At the PalaAlpitour in Turin everything is ready for the 54th edition of the ATP Finals. “I want to do well in the Finals – concludes Jannik Sinner -. Number one in the world? Well, we’ll see. Maybe #4 is my limit. I want to find out.”