“I make my bill by betting on yellow cards”: the referees’ physiotherapist is disqualified for one year – Football

ROMA – “You know, with a friend of mine I make the bill by betting on the referees’ bookings”. The Head of Physiotherapists in The Hague, Claudius Definehe told a referee by telephone, Antonio Rapuano. Who denounced him. But she Defina, instead of the three years requested by the prosecution, got away with a 12-month disqualification. Possible? Possible.

It was last January 23 and there were just a few hours left before the kick-off of Inter-Empoli (a goal from Baldanzi would have decided).