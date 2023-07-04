Home » I Mavericks interessati a Matisse Thybulle e Grant Williams
I Mavericks interessati a Matisse Thybulle e Grant Williams

The Dallas Mavericks are interested in Matisse Thybulle and Grant Williams, two free agents still free on the market.
Both are restricted free agents.

However, both the Blazers and the Celtics seem willing to match any offer the two have to sign with other teams.

RFAs cannot sign any offer sheets before July 5th.

Marc Stein brought it back.

