“I miss it… you have 15 powders every day”

The two singles have claimed to be very active

Today’s appointment has brought together Nerea, 19 years old, and Roberto, 21

‘First Dates’ usually leaves us with the most peculiar and strange moments, at least on certain occasions. Although the The objective of the program is for the participants to find love, is not always fulfilled.

The program is presented by Carlos Sobera. It premiered in 2016, and it has been so successful that it has been proclaimed as a Cuatro referral program. Viewers can enjoy it Monday to Friday at 9:05 p.m..

‘First Dates’ junta a couples on a blind date. These participants will have a conversation during a dinner in which they will meet and see if they are really compatible or not. At the end of the meeting, They will decide if they have had similar tastes and want to continue knowing each other, or if, on the contrary, they prefer not to know anything about each other.

The format has brought together two singles: Nerea, 19, and Roberto, 21. At the beginning of the date, the girl asked him where he is from, to which he replied that he is from Granada.. Nerea has explained that she is from Ronda, but who now lives in Fuengirola.

Roberto has ensured that “I’m more lost than maps…”, and it has reflected it, since it was thought that Fuengirola was in Granada. She has been surprised: “I don’t know much geography, but darling, get your bearings.”

Roberto has not finished liking Nerea, and it is that he has commented that despite being a smiling girl, he has to enter through the eye “and it doesn’t fit me, no matter how much it has inside”.

Throughout the date they have talked about various topics, until they have come to the subject of sex. Both have confessed to being very active, and they have joked about doing it more than ten times a day, even fifteen or twenty. Nerea has claimed to be a “flawed”, and he has confessed that he is the same and that he surprises a lot in bed: “I’m a squirrel, a predator, I’m good at everything.”

Almost at the end of the date, Roberto has put the mask on Roberto and they have kissed. Despite this, in the final decision, the young man confessed that he had caught his attention “but I came looking for something else”. She, offended, has responded with a “you miss it”to which he has stated: “I miss it, you take 15 powders every day and I’m going to miss it.”

