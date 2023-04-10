COLCANOPA

The jackpot! She did not expect that. For five years, Siham (she does not want her name to appear), has regularly put her Parisian apartment, located near the Wagram metro (17e), for rent on the Airbnb platform. At the beginning of January, this entrepreneur, who lives between Paris and Dubai, saw the number of requests increase visibly for the period of the Olympic Games (OG) of 2024. She decided to apply her own law of the market: “I multiplied my price by three. »

Read also: Olympic Games 2024: a boon for concierge services

Concretely, it went from 239 to 599 euros per night on weekdays, 799 euros on weekends for its 80 square meters, with two bedrooms. “And I kept getting requests. There, it’s good, I’m booked for the three weeks of the Olympics “, explains Siham. French, Swiss, Americans who come to attend competitions and do not look at the expense.

Siham will not be the only one to make a good deal. On the Airbnb site, more than 1,000 Parisian owners have already opened their rental calendar for the 2024 Games, sometimes greatly inflating prices. Like this apartment of 15e district, with three rooms, for four travelers (including two bunk beds), offered at 690 euros per night, excluding cleaning costs, instead of the 165 euros displayed for the summer of 2023. At this price, if it fills the twenty – three nights available for hire during the Olympic Games, this guest will earn nearly 16,000 euros.

An attractive offer

Owner of a barge moored on a Parisian quay, Noémie (her first name has been changed) had already toyed with the idea of ​​offering her atypical accommodation on an Airbnb-type platform – 250 square meters with a terrace of 180 square meters – without daring to start. “The children did not want their rooms to be occupied by strangersshe explains. The hassle-benefit balance was not favourable. »

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Olympic Games 2024: in Bobigny, nearby construction sites, but distant jobs for young people in integration

The prospect of an exceptional financial income on the occasion of the Olympic Games made him take the plunge. “We need to raise a sum of money to carry out a project, and rumors let us hope for a gain between 40,000 and 60,000 euros, because it is a very rare good. But it will be just once, it’s really the occasion of the Olympics “continues Noémie, who has planned to go live during this time with friends.

If strong price increases are to be expected on the platform, it is also because its offer is attractive compared to hotels and arouses specific demand: apartments with living room and kitchen, which are sources of savings – and often comfort – for travelers who will stay several nights, or who come in groups.

You have 69.21% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.