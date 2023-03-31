Can you confirm that he will wear the Vítkovic jersey next season?

No. All I can say is that I’m leaving Olomouc after six years.

What made you leave?

I needed a change. I want to play for the highest ranks. Even though I had beautiful years here, I didn’t feel that we should fight for the title in the following seasons. I am not the youngest and I would like to lift the championship cup over my head one day.

How long did it take you to decide?

Even at the beginning of January, I was still weighing the pros and cons. In the end, it came down to what I think I need and is best for me.

Photo: Luděk Peřina, CTK Pardubice goalkeeper Roman Will makes a save in the fourth quarter-final duel when he saves a shot by Lukáš Nahodila from Olomouc.Photo : Ludek Perina, CTK

The club management evaluates the season as successful. You see it differently, don’t you?

I’m certainly not satisfied. The fact that before the season we were classified as outsiders does not change anything. And we also felt in the cabin that finishing 12th was a big goal. However, after half of the regular season, we verified that we can play equally with everyone. I personally felt that I could say goodbye with great success. We tried to do everything for it, but unfortunately, Pardubice are a superior team in our extra league. The results of the matches looked balanced, but the strength, quality of their four formations and individuality is completely different compared to us. We were able to match them only by fighting as a team, everyone on edge. At that moment, I realized that such a manchaft doesn’t have to be here anymore.

Did the star David Krejčí, with whom you showed a lot last season, help you to transfer to a more ambitious club?

I wouldn’t say he’s the only one. One hundred percent he had a significant part in it. But the whole Olomouc team helped me. In it, everyone helps everyone. If there was a bad group here and we didn’t like each other, the results I personally have wouldn’t have come.

Photo: Luděk Peřina, CTK From the left, Matouš Menšík from Olomouc and David Musil from Pardubice.Photo : Ludek Perina, CTK

They say you had more interesting offers. How hard was it to decide?

It took longer. Distance also played a role. I have a family here, I like Olomouc and I don’t want to go somewhere far away where I would be alone for the whole season. I’m close to my new place of work.

How will you remember your six years in the Roosters jersey?

Only in a good way. I made lifelong friends here. I haven’t met a person here who treated me badly. There are a lot of great people here, they all helped me, wanted to get the best out of me. I am grateful to be here. Although I come from Zlín, I already call Olomouc my home, where I live with my family.

Photo: Luděk Peřina, CTK From left, Olomouc goalkeeper Branislav Konrád, Tomáš Zohorna from Pardubice and David Škůrek from Olomouc.Photo : Ludek Perina, CTK

Back to David Krejčí. He praised you a lot during the season. Did he send you a message?

He just told us that if we win one match in Pardubice, he will invite us all for a beer. That was a big motivation. However, we also kept the score 0:0 there for almost sixty minutes.

He didn’t call after you hung up?