“I never abandon my spirit” – Sportellate

We interviewed the Italian tennis player, recently semifinalist in Umag.

In recent years, Italian tennis has been enveloped in a cloud of unprecedented splendour. Matteo Berrettini’s Wimbledon final, Jannik Sinner’s Zen continuity, Fabio Fognini’s aesthetics: if compared to just a few decades ago, it’s easy to realize the magnitude of these results. This is why tennis is becoming a popular sport in Italy, followed by increasingly casual and heterogeneous spectators, and not just by a priestly niche of enthusiasts as was the case in the past. In this proscenium of athletes that we now find everywhere, on the giant advertising posters of luxury brands and in television commercials, Lorenzo Sonego he is at the same time one of the most interesting and, paradoxically, least talked about characters in the communicative mainstream. We talk about him for his friendship with Berrettini, in fact, or when he collects some prestigious scalps, as happened in Paris with Rublev.

Yet we never manage to talk about Sonego as it should be done. Like a complete tennis player, that is, capable of winning titles on all surfaces (Antalya on grass, Cagliari on clay, Metz on concrete), of bringing the intangible strength of tennis to his side in complex moments. He won’t be the most beautiful to look at, and maybe at the end of his career he won’t even be the most successful of the three. When he is on the court, however, Sonego embodies the invisible noumenon of tennis: his animated style of play, always on the edge of psychological tension, reminds us that tennis is played primarily with the mind, before the feet and the racket. It’s an important lesson, one that we can’t overlook in order to grow as a spectator or critic of the sport.

In 2023 he reached the round of 16 of Roland Garros, beaten by Khachanov in the most unexpected match of the tournament and perhaps of the season, and in the second round in Australia, where he only surrendered in the fifth set against Hurkacz. He hasn’t won a tournament yet, yet it’s hard not to mention an evolution in Sonego’s tennis: finally a solid backhand, a forehand with unique biomechanics, which only works with his arm. This is also the uniqueness of Sonego: his shots will hardly fill Instagram reels or Youtube shorts, yet his spirit on the court is surrounded by an epic that we usually only associate with big Slam winners. Even if he doesn’t win tournaments this year or in the next ones, we will still remember the impact Sonego had on the pitch, his animalistic and warrior spirit, his battle against his technical and physical limits.

After all, this is also the reason why we follow tennis, right? To rediscover a lost humanism, a brief crack in time in which two human beings fight without touching each other, trying to get around the suffering, the dark moments, the feeling of being helpless. Tennis as a psychological weapon for self-reappropriation.

Hi Lorenzo, let’s start with current events. We have now passed the middle of 2023, and we are about to face the cement season. What are your feelings for the next few weeks? If you had to draw a line, how would you rate these seven months?

“Certainly in this beginning of the season I have achieved good results (such as the recent semifinal at the tournament in Umago, nda) and I am satisfied with the work that my team and I are carrying out. I feel that my level continues to rise and this gives me a lot of confidence for the next tournaments, now that the hard court season is upon us.”

At Roland Garros you won an epic match against Rublev in the fifth set, making a part of the public daydream as they saw you launched for an ambitious tournament finale. But then immediately after came the defeat against Khachanov. Has Paris left you with more prospects or regrets?

“Paris was an exceptional tournament for me. In the match against Rublev I came back from two sets down for the first time in my career and doing it at Roland Garros against a player in the top 10 in the world was really special. The match against Khachanov instead it was tough, as an eighth always is in a Grand Slam tournament. I have no regrets: I only look at the ideas that can lead me to improve”.

I still connect to that match in Paris. It’s always interesting to hear a high-level sportsman talk about such concepts. What is disappointment for you today and what is success? In short, can one be dissatisfied despite being at the top of the ATP rankings, being part of the so-called 1% of the 1%?

“Look, for me it is very important to know how to look at things from the right perspective. Tennis is a sport in which we compete most of the year, playing tournaments every week. It is therefore important to know how to take victories and defeats for what they are, because the following week there are new tournaments and new opportunities to do well and it’s important to face them with the right spirit”.

I guess it’s a path that starts from afar. In your case, having arrived in 21st place in the best ranking, which is like belonging to the elite of tennis. What is the first memory that comes to your mind thinking about the racket?

“I started playing tennis later than many of my colleagues. Until the age of 12, I carried on both tennis and football in the Turin youth academy. The first memories I have of tennis are the first lessons with my coach Gipo Arbino, who still follows me”.

Your tennis is very divisive. In short, there are always those who linger over the technical, or at least aesthetic, imperfection of some shots. On the other hand, however, yours is also a mental tennis, you seem like one of those athletes who enjoys fighting, who knows how to manage it when the adrenaline rises and, indeed, perhaps even needs a similar discharge (and it is for this that in the editorial office we are crazy about you).

“Let’s say that there are no rules in tennis, every tennis player is different and even less stylistically appreciable strokes can prove to be very effective. Personally, I really like my tennis, I think I’m improving a lot even technically without ever abandoning my spirit on the court, which is one of the traits that sets me apart”.

One of the things I find most iconic about tennis is its predisposition to investigate the limits of the human psyche, fears and happiness. At the same time those who, like me, play tennis as an amateur maybe do it also to collide with their own limits. For example, even if I have the ball comfortable on my backhand, I collect kilometers just to turn around and hit forehand. What relationship do you have with this intangible dimension of tennis, with this continuous mental research, and also with your, albeit few, limits?

“I’m very instinctive, on the court I always follow the plan that we have prepared with my team without overthinking it. Tennis is a sport in which it’s important to be at your best, even from a mental point of view”.

Speaking of purely mental sport: at Wimbledon you immediately found yourself facing Matteo Berrettini, who in other interviews you defined as your best friend on the circuit. How do you separate private life from the field? How does a friend turn into an opponent?

“This is perhaps easier than what someone might think from the outside. We are professionals and we are used to competition. Even if there is great mutual respect and friendship, the moment the match begins we both want to win and fight for obviously with the respect that distinguishes the world of tennis”.

In this sense we cannot avoid talking about Novak Djokovic. You have a non-negative record against him (1-1). How is it to face the sharpest dominator of tennis in these years? It must be tough to keep up with the mental confrontation, sometimes his tennis seems to me a form of meditation.

“Djokovic is one of the greatest champions of our sport. Playing against him is always very stimulating and I hope to face him again, perhaps in the final of an important tournament (he laughs, nda). The victory in Vienna is one of the most emotional moments of my career. An unrepeatable moment.”

Let’s come to some curiosities about the relationship with the public. In Rome, just talking about the match you played against Absencethe atmosphere was great.

“Rome for us Italians is the most beautiful tournament in the world, the atmosphere you breathe at the Foro Italico is magical. Personally, I really like seeking the support of the public and involving them in my matches”.

To close, what hope do you have for this 2023 finale? Hoping to support you again soon in the Davis Cup with the blue shirt (last year’s match with Shapovalov is still in our hearts!).

“I hope to continue to improve and give my best in every match. Regarding the Davis Cup: it’s always a thrill to wear the blue shirt. I hope one day we will bring the salad bowl back to Italy, we are a cohesive group and, above all, we have great potential”.

