I New Orleans Pelicans bloccano EJ Liddell

The New Orleans Pelicans lock in EJ Liddell with a three-year, $6.2 million.

The agreement includes a team option in the third season. Returning from a serious injury in the last Summer League, the winger had a two-way contract.

