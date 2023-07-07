I New Orleans Pelicans bloccano EJ Liddell

The New Orleans Pelicans lock in EJ Liddell with a three-year, $6.2 million.

The agreement includes a team option in the third season. Returning from a serious injury in the last Summer League, the winger had a two-way contract.

The New Orleans Pelicans are signing forward EJ Liddell to a new three-year, $6.2 million deal, with a team option in the third season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Liddell was on a two-way contract after suffering a torn ACL in summer league last summer. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2023

