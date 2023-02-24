“I’m sorry for the players I don’t play, I suffer for them, but my weakness is that only Real Madrid is satisfied”

“Now there is no arbitration corruption here, nor in Europe, Italy… the referees fail like any human being”

Charles AncelottiReal Madrid coach, understands and “suffers” for the players who remain on the benchlike Nacho, but he does his work “to win the games” which is what they have hired you for. ensures that In football “there is no arbitration corruption” and that Gil Manzano, who will whistle the derby, “is international and valued in Europe.” Highlights the “genetics” that Vinicius has that prevents you from injury. Piropea a Simeone of which he highlights “that he is honest in his evaluations of the parties.” From the derby he expects a match “of fight and fight”, and does not share the opinion of the Spanish coach De la Fuente of not having Ramos, “Because if a player complies, they don’t look at the passport.”

MADRID, ALWAYS AHEAD OF THE PLAYER

“I see Nacho every day y I know what happened moments when I was not happybut he has not complained, he has continued to suffer when he did not play. It has been professional and when I have needed it it has been ready. I understand his and everyone’s discomfort, but I just want Real Madrid to be happy. I only have to do one thing, win the games. I feel sorry for my players, sI uff for them, but my weakness is that only Real Madrid is satisfied”, underlined the Italian who confirmed that Nacho “will play on the left side” and that he has the “feeling that he will renew”.

THE REFEREES AND VINICIUS

Atletico Madrid has complained about the referee before the match: “It’s a derby in which we both play a lot. It is special for the fans and also for us. We are used to a very big rivalry. Arbitration? I don’t know. The referee He is international and has the experience for this type of match. It is highly valued in Europe”, he says, and is in line with Simeone, who says he is calmer after uncovering the Negreira case: “Now there is no corruption here, nor in Europe, Italy… the referees fail like any human being. And if they do we have to accept it. It is true that Sometimes I get angry when they fail, but I am super convinced that there is no corruption in football”.

It’s time to talk about Vinicius. On this occasion, of your physical response without injuring yourself even though he plays everything. “Yeah, it’s pretty weird.. You have to take genetics into account, it’s spectacular, Thanks to his parents, and later his professionalism, he takes great care of himself before and after matches and training sessions. He is focused on his work. This allows him to play at a very high level without having, for the moment, injuries, ”he says and is surprised by something else about the Brazilian:“I emphasize is that with such quality and talent they do not stop in the parties to try to recover. But this is what calls me, that does not stop trying ”.

SIMEONE AND THE CHAMPIONS

italian processes certain admiration for Simeone, something that is reciprocal. “I will like to spend time with him because we love football. He has nothing to learn from meIf we spend time together, I’m sure we’ll both learn”, he says and specifies: “I’d really like to know how he’s preparing for this match. He tells me how he did it and I tell him how I prepared it”. And it highlights that “Simeone is honest in the evaluations he makes of the matches. He has been very successful. A large part of Atlético’s success in recent years is thanks to a coach who has put his identity and his mentality into a team that is highly recognizable for its way of playing ”

Finally, He says he doesn’t know how Madrid has won the same Champions Leagues as Leagues in the last 25 years. “I don’t know, but we already know how important the European Cup is for this club.is the one that writes history in the world, but this year we are going to fight to win the three competitions”. He sees his team in a position to do so, “they have improved a lot physically and they no longer have problems facing games with more intensity”. He is not satisfied with the two titles they have won this year, he would also have wanted to “win the Super Cup”. And he ended by saying that he “He doesn’t look at the players’ passports”, as De la Fuente has done with Ramos, that his work is “evaluate what happens in the field every day”, and gave an example Maldini. “At the age of 40, he trained once a week, but he played because he was better than others.”