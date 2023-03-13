(LaPresse) A guest at ‘La Domenica Sportiva’, Gianluca Pagliuca returned to talk about Juventus-Inter in 1998, with the then referee Ceccarini in the storm for the missed penalty after contact between Iuliano and Ronaldo. «11 of us surrounded the referee, even poor Simoni wanted to enter the field. The punch? I did nothing, absolutely (laughs, ed). No, I punched him in the side, but the episode is now time-barred», said the former Nerazzurri and national team goalkeeper. (LaPresse)